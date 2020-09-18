Job 23:12 Neither have I gone back from the commandment of His lips; I have esteemed the words of His mouth more than my necessary food.
Job experienced more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime, and yet he kept his faith in God and did not curse God.
Job had friends that heard of his circumstances and came to give him counsel, believing Job was at fault. Job attempted to justify himself to his friends, but they were not convinced of his innocence. Job said he had not gone back or against the commandment of God’s word.
Arguing and trying to defend ourselves rarely succeeds in what we want to accomplish. We need to learn to keep quiet and let the Lord win our battles.
In the end, God changed the hearts of Job’s friends and restored Job’s losses abundantly. When Job said, I have esteemed the words of His mouth more than my necessary food it was an insightful statement. We all know that we need food each day to survive. Our body is often demanding and can cause us to make food an extremely important part of our day. People find they must buy their coffee from certain vendors, and we often become fussy about what brand of food we will or will not eat. The more we give into the cravings and desires of our body, the more we allow our flesh to control us.
Job placed a high priority on God’s word. He knew that it brought life to his body more than physical food. Therefore, we must consider whether we are as conscientious about feeding our spirit daily as feeding our body.
Does God’s word have an important part of your day or do you try to survive on one meal from church on Sunday and then nothing the rest of the week? Try that with your body and see how well it goes. No, our spirit needs to be fed the word of God even more regularly than our physical body needs food. The real you is your spirit and soul.
When you leave this earth, you will not be taking your body with you. Job knew what was important, it was not the things of this world, it was God.
It is always good to check and make sure our priorities are correct and in line with the word of God. Job kept his priorities straight and came forth as pure gold.
Judy Onofri is with Father’s House Fellowship, North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
