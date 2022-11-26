One area of destruction caused by Hurricane Ian is the multitude of signs that have been damaged.
Some of the destruction has resulted in missing letters from business names. We also witness downed stop signs, blown-out billboards, and bent-over street signs.
One sign that used to advertise the business of Eyeglass World now reads: “Eyelss rld.”
Advertising an “eyeless world” is the opposite of what they want to communicate. The stop signs that are down creates a potential traffic hazard. The street signs that are no longer in place could cause someone to get lost.
All around our hurricane-ravaged communities, we see mixed messages from our multitude of signs.
Mixed messages can be transmitted from believers in Christ. We have been tasked with being witnesses of our Lord Jesus Christ.
He told us in Acts 1:8: “But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.”
We have the joyous duty of telling others about the death and resurrection of our Savior. We are tasked with the gospel message that can save people from their sins and transform their lives. Yet I feel that sometimes this message doesn’t get clearly proclaimed.
We are to be signs broadcasting the clear truth of Jesus Christ, but sometimes the message gets mixed. We send out a mixed message when we do not live the message we proclaim.
When the vital letters of love, joy, and peace are missing from our lives what are we telling others about our Lord? When we are in the bondage of sinful behavior ourselves, we are sending a mixed message. When our lives do not match our message people will remain lost.
Soon the signs will be put back in place. The missing letters will be restored. And the messages will go back to telling the true story.
May we as God’s people be diligent in fixing our own signs. We do not want to send out a mixed message.
