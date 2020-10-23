James 1:21 Wherefore lay apart all filthiness and superfluity of naughtiness, and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls.
Amplified version: So get rid of all uncleanness and all that remains of wickedness, and with a humble spirit receive the word (of God) which is implanted (actually rooted in your heart), which is able to save your souls.
Typically most Christians have heard many sermons, studied the word in Bible class, and read their Bible daily, but according to God’s word, it is not enough. The word of God must be planted in a willing heart, a heart that desires not only the truth, but wants the word of God to be manifested in their life.
God’s word is spirit and life; it produces fruit in the life of a believer. Your faith in God’s word must become more real to you that any other spoken or written word.
Unfortunately, some read the Bible and question its authenticity. Others may dismiss scripture because it does not line up with what they have been taught or have experienced. When the new birth takes place spoken of in John 3:3, your spirit became alive and now you are able to receive and believe God’s words of life.
It is important to know that spiritual truths cannot be understood by what we think or feel, they are revealed to us though our spirit. This transformation that takes place inside makes our spirit alive to God. In 2 Corinthians 5:17, it says we are a new creature in Christ – old things has passed away and behold all things become new. We are no longer who we once were. As we hear, study and grow in the word, our spirit will quicken as God reveals Himself through His word. Therefore, we are warned to lay aside those things that have no profit in them and seek to have the word dwell in us richly. That word will transform your mind, then your soul will no longer dictate how you live your life. Without the word engrafted into your heart and mind, the destroyer can snare you with fear, worldly facts, and partial truths.
The time we have here on earth is appointed by, and for God. Don’t let the world distract you from becoming everything you were created for in Christ. The word of God will sanctify you and keep you unspotted from this world. Then your spirit, soul and body are ready for the coming of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Judy Onofri is with Father's House Fellowship, North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.