Recently I was on the way to the store and turned at a stoplight.
I picked up speed, and right in front of me I saw that the railroad crossing arm was coming down.
At the same time I heard the blast of the train’s whistle.
Not having enough time to stop, I sped across the tracks just under the descending arm.
Adrenaline rushed through my body and fear gripped me as I thought of what could have happened.
This embarrassing and almost tragic incident reminded me of how some people live their lives. They speed through life ignoring the warning lights and crossing arms of their accountability to God.
All through the Bible we can hear the train whistles of God’s warning of coming judgment. Heb. 9:27 warns us: “And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment.” Two words in that verse are very haunting: “after this.”
Judgment awaits those who die without Christ. John 3:36 is another passage of scripture that describes those who try to ignore the Bible’s entreaties to believe in Jesus Christ and accept Him as their Savior.
It says: “He who believes in the Son has everlasting life; and he who does not believe the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him.” We do not want to hear of judgment or of God’s wrath but it is just as real as God’s love. God gave His own Son as payment for our sins. If we trample His love and gracious invitation under our feet we deserve His wrath (Heb. 10:29).
No matter how fast we may travel, no matter how far we may run, and no matter how carefully we try to hide, we cannot escape our accountability to Almighty God.
The crossing arm of God’s judgment will soon come down.
Have you surrendered to His gracious invitation to be saved and spared?
Only Jesus’ death on the cross could stop the train of God’s wrath. Receive Him today!
