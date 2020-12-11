1 Peter 2:9 — But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people that you should show forth the praises of Him who hath called you out of darkness into His marvelous light.
Is there a price we could put on what Jesus did for us?
Never. We who once were in darkness have had our eyes opened to the precious light of salvation and the hope of eternal life. We were lost and now we are found; we were dead and now we are alive. We must never take our salvation for granted.
God made us royalty when we were paupers, and we are His chosen generation. God knew man would fall, but He had the perfect plan of redemption that Jesus paid for, allowing man to be coheirs with His Son.
The whole scenario is almost too good to be true. We become the sons and daughters of God, a unique people, because we are no longer part of this fallen world, we are in the family of God. We are passing through this world on our way to our real home where we will live and abide forever with the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
Being in the family of God has responsibilities. As this verse states we have a serious calling on our lives until Jesus returns. We are to show forth the praises of God.
How do we do that? We make sure we seek God and His will for our daily life. We become sensitive to the voice of the Holy Spirit so God can use us as He desires to. And we should shine as a light in a dark world wherever we go.
We become the salt of the earth causing others to be thirsty for Jesus. The church must become what it was designed to be and share the good news to a dying world. No man knows the day or hour of Jesus’ return, but the hour is late. Satan has stepped up his game plan of destruction. We mustn’t be caught sleeping, the stakes are too high. There are souls to be won and we all have a part to play as God’s chosen generation, His royal priesthood, and as a holy nation.
Sing forth the praises of God, tell someone the good news about Jesus and all that God has done for you. If you understand God’s love for you, then you will love people, and be willing to share the truth with them.
Judy Onofri is with Father's House Fellowship, North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
