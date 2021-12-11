Everyone wants to be healthy, but disagrees on how to maintain that health. For some people, taking vitamins and other supplements is the best way to maintain good health. There seems to be supplements for everything. You can take supplements to boost your immune system. We have supplements for weight loss, anxiety, energy, and muscle growth. You can also find supplements to increase bone health, heart health, and digestive heath.
I am so thankful that the Lord has given us supplements for our spiritual health. The Bible gives us a list of these supplements that we need to be sure to take in order to boost our spiritual immune system. 2 Peter 1:5-8 (HCSB) tells us about these supplements: “For this very reason, make every effort to supplement your faith with goodness, goodness with knowledge, knowledge with self-control, self-control with endurance, endurance with godliness, godliness with brotherly affection, and brotherly affection with love. For if these qualities are yours and are increasing, they will keep you from being useless or unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ”. God has given us everything we need to live a godly life in the person of Jesus Christ. However, we need to actively supplement our faith with certain spiritual challenges. Peter tells us to be sure to take the supplement of goodness (being good and doing good for others), knowledge (increasing our understanding of the Word), and self-control (the ability to say no and control our impulses). We should not forget to add a good supply of endurance (a refusal to give up), godliness (living a biblical lifestyle), and brotherly affection (concern for fellow believers). The final and perhaps best supplement to add is love. If we have these life-giving vitamins surging through our spiritual bloodstream they will help us to ward off sinful sicknesses, and give us the strength to serve our Lord with fruitfulness.
We all have a tendency to get run down spiritually. We can let lethargy and laziness overcome us. We can get into a fog of discouragement and negativity. Our Heavenly Physician has given us a robust list of healthy principles to add to our daily diet. Be sure to take your supplements.
