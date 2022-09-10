A missionary who serves the Lord in Mexico tells about the spiritual growth of one of his church members.
Luis had recently been baptized and had watched the Christian movie, “War Room.”
The movie is about a believer who has a prayer closet that is named the war room. Luis decided to get serious about prayer and made himself a prayer closet. He is living with his adult son who is an unbeliever.
Luis witnessed to his son about accepting Christ as His Savior. Luis also told his son that he should go to this brick prayer closet to seek God whenever he needed help.
One night, Luis’s house caught fire with his son it. The only part of the house that didn’t collapse in flames was that small closet where the son had escaped to.
As I thought of that brick prayer closet, I thought of the indestructability of prayer. Paul challenges us in Ephesians 6 to put on the full armor of God. Right after that we are instructed to be fully engaged in the warfare of prayer.
He says in Ephesians 6:18: “Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, being watchful to this end with all perseverance and supplication for all the saints.”
William Cowper said: “Satan trembles when he sees the weakest Christian on his knees.”
James 5:17, 18 says: “Elijah was a man with a nature like ours, and he prayed earnestly that it would not rain; and it did not rain on the land for three years and six months. And he prayed again, and the heaven gave rain, and the earth produced its fruit.”
God can use our times of prayer to accomplish so much. Our loved ones can come to faith in Christ.
Straying saints can be brought back home. God can answer our prayers for those who are sick, those who are battling addictions, and those who are in great financial need.
With the flames of sin raging around us, we must enter our fireproof prayer closet.
Do you have a war room? Do you use your indestructible weapon? Get alone with God and do battle in prayer?
