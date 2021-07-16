Procrastination is something many of us tend to do.
Perhaps it is a car repair we need to get to, or a gardening project that needs attention, or even a conversation we have put off far too long. Delay often costs us in the end.
Procrastinating a spiritual decision or change in our lives is very dangerous.
The Apostle Paul was presenting the claims of Christ before a Roman governor named Felix. Paul spoke about righteous living, self-control, and the judgment to come. Felix was afraid. He knew his lifestyle certainly went against what Paul was talking about. He did not know Christ as his Savior either. As Felix came under conviction for his wicked lifestyle he told Paul in Acts 24:25: “… Felix was afraid and answered, ‘go away for now; when I have a convenient time I will call for you.’”
When the words Paul spoke brought discomfort, Felix procrastinated instead of listening further and choosing to believe the message.
Felix represents many people today who also come in contact with the gospel message. They hear about Jesus and the need to repent and receive Christ as Savior but put their decision off.
I once spoke to a man in the hospital and shared the gospel with him and asked if he would like to receive Christ as his Savior. He told me not now, but when I get out of the hospital you can come over to my house and talk with me. The man never got out of the hospital and died before he made that important decision.
God’s word shouts to us in 2 Corinthians 6:2: “Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” Hebrews 3:15 tells us: “Today, if you will hear His voice, do not harden your hearts.”
If we put off making that important decision about trusting Christ as our Savior, we never know if we will get another opportunity. We are not told if Felix ever believed the gospel after that first meeting with Paul. Don’t delay, don’t endanger your eternal soul, trust Christ today.
