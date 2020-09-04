Colossians 2:6-8 As you have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him: rooted and built up in Him, and established in the faith, as you have been taught, abounding in it with thanksgiving. Beware lest any man cheat you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the traditions of men, after the basic principles of the world, and not according to Christ.
Paul’s letter to the Colossians was written to help them understand that how they had received Christ from the beginning should be the way they walk in their Christian life. Most people know when they first believed that Jesus died on the cross for their sins and that He was the hope of eternal life it was done in innocence with no questioning. They simply believed and received salvation.
The Colossians were being exposed to wrong doctrine that intruded into their simplicity of mind as Christians. The Gnostics tried to apply their beliefs to Christianity teaching that material things were evil and that salvation was a result of knowledge. Also, coming against the young church was the legalism of Judaism that tried to place rules and customs on the blood bought church of Jesus Christ.
The gospel means good news, which is something far better than rules and traditions that put people in bondage. God does not want us to be bound by man-made customs causing us to believe that such things somehow are needed to complete our salvation.
Man tends to like rules thinking he is fully capable of keeping them, when in reality man failed miserably under the Mosaic Law. The law was our tutor to bring us to Christ, that we might be justified by faith (Galatians 3:24). Now we have the joy of knowing God and serving Him through the Spirit instead the letter of the law.
It is written in 2 Corinthians 3:17 Now the Lord is that Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is there is liberty. As Paul warned the Colossians we must not allow man to cheat us in our relationship with God through philosophy and vain deceit. It is imperative that we are not cheated, but allow God, His word, and His Holy Spirit to lead and guide us in our relationship with Him and our growth as a Christian.
Judy Onofri is with Father's House Fellowship, North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.