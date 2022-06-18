I remember those times when I was a kid that I decided to fly a kite.
I put it together as best as I could and tore up some rags for a tail. I went out to a field and prepared to watch my kite soar into the sky.
However on the day that I wanted to fly my kite there was no wind. I tried running but still my kite didn’t soar. I stood in the field waiting on the wind.
Finally, I felt a slight breeze and watched as my kite ascended into the sky.
Waiting on the wind is something that David did also. David was having success at defeating the Philistines. Before a certain battle he inquired of the Lord if he should go out to battle them once more.
The Lord replied to David in 2 Sm. 5:23,24: “Therefore David inquired of the LORD, and He said, “You shall not go up; circle around behind them, and come upon them in front of the mulberry trees. And it shall be, when you hear the sound of marching in the tops of the mulberry trees, then you shall advance quickly. For then the LORD will go out before you to strike the camp of the Philistines.”
David had to wait until he heard the wind “marching” in the top of the mulberry trees before he attacked the Philistines.
The wind indicated the precise moment God was going to give him the victory.
We are told throughout scripture to wait on the Lord.
Isa. 40:31 tells us: “But those who wait on the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.”
We often find ourselves in trouble if we attempt to accomplish things on our own strength. We dare not get ahead of God’s perfect timing for us.
Seeking God, inquiring of His will and waiting upon His direction in prayer should be a part of our spiritual lives.
Do you have a major decision to make? Perhaps a ministry opportunity presents itself, a purchase to make, or even a relationship to enter?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.