Psalms 107:20 — He sent His Word, and healed them, and delivered them, from their destructions.
What a wonderful God we serve.
He has provided wisdom and guidance through the written word that we might know Him and be delivered from the trials and tribulations of this world. When we know God, He will give us direction and comfort through every situation by the leading of the Holy Spirit.
Christians know they are not immune to suffering in this world. In fact, Jesus said: In the world you shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
If you stick our head in the sand and think nothing bad will happen because you’re a Christian, it does not line up with scripture; or the opposite, worrying and being in fear that something bad may happen every day is also wrong. Our trust is in God, our faith is in the finished work of the cross and resurrection of Jesus Christ, but that is not all.
In Joshua 1:8, it says: The Book of Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate therein day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written therein, for then you shall make you way prosperous and you shall have good success. Joshua had the law to study, we have even more, we have the gospel of Jesus Christ to read, study, meditate, obey, and act on. God’s word and God are the same. God sent His word to heal us, deliver us, or take us through our destructions, trials, tribulations, sufferings, circumstances and difficulties.
If you are a Christian, you need to be in the Word daily, it is the wisdom of God to help you through this life. When sufferings do come from living in a fallen world, you can hold on to your lifeline, the Word of God, and He will see you through.
In Romans 8:31 it is written: If God be for us, who can be against us? God is for you, He wants to see you healthy, whole and complete in Him. Never lose heart when you are going through something, your Father in heaven is by your side and carrying you through to the other side. Hallelujah.
Judy Onofri is with Father's House Fellowship, North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
