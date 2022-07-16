I was on my morning walk when the rainy season began this year. The warm rain came down hard as I walked home in the darkness.
I didn’t make it home before I got completely drenched.
Meteorologists tell us the rainy season in southwest Florida runs from May 15 to Oct. 15. Although it brings increased humidity and higher air conditioning bills, most of us are glad when the dry season is over and the rainy season arrives. Our lawns turn green, our plants perk up and our ponds are filled. Even the frogs are singing again.
Our souls can experience a dry season.
We can allow our Bible study to become dormant. We can let our prayer life dry up.
The spiritual vibrancy of our walk with Christ can turn brown. We need a rainy season. We need a fresh downpour of spiritual refreshment.
We need the showers of blessing from God on our lives.
The prophet Isaiah gives us an answer to our spiritual dry season in Isaiah 55:10-11: “For as the rain comes down, and the snow from heaven, And do not return there, But water the earth, And make it bring forth and bud, That it may give seed to the sower And bread to the eater, so shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; It shall not return to Me void, But it shall accomplish what I please, And it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.”
God’s Word can green up our lives when we read it, study it, and apply it.
It can remind us that our Father loves us dearly and has a wonderful plan for our lives.
It can show us that He will be with us no matter what difficulties we may incur.
The rain of God’s Word can also remind us that our past is forgiven, our present makes sense, and our future is secure.
Isn’t it about time that you had a rainy season in your soul?
Break open a copy of the Bible and let the Word of God pour down over your parched soul.
