"For God so loved the world He gave his only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. (John 3:16)
Who is this man who is seen around town? He is a friendly person. He has a pleasant look on his face. He is smiling and seems to be drawn to the crowds of people and children, and they all talk about him. He is often seen at the temple, conversing with the Jews. He goes about healing, teaching, casting out demons, performing miracles. Soon he has a group of followers, men and women, going about His work with him.
All this time, the Pharisees and Sadducees were observing Him. Jealousy began to grow and they resented His popularity. They brought Him to their leaders and they questioned Him. The chief priests and scribes discussed how they might trick Jesus and how they might put him to death.
Finally, Jesus told his disciples that He would not be with them much longer. One of the disciples decided that he could make some money by telling the religious leaders how to find Jesus. This was probably history's worst betrayal. Maybe we could consider the words of the familiar saying as an excuse for this betrayal ,"We didn't know who He was!" However, Judas regretted what he did. He was so torn with guilt that he later hanged himself.
The world crucified this good man. Why? Well there are several answers. For some reason, God chose blood sacrifice as a way to cleanse our sins.
Hebrews 9:22 says, "For the life of all flesh is in its blood." In Old Testament custom, the people were to shed the blood sacrifice of animals to atone for their sin. Then God chose one man to die for the sin of all humanity. That is why this man — actually God's son, Jesus — died on the cross. He became the sacrifice to cleanse our sins.
We owe Jesus for saving us from sin's punishment. His blood became the one sacrifice for all mankind. All we have to do is believe in Him. "That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved" (Romans 10:9). Jesus paid it all. His blood cleansed us from every sin. Only believe.
Rev. John T. James is a former Pastor, Tatum Ridge Baptist Church, Sarasota. He is now retired and living in Port Charlotte, and can be reached at peaceriver59@gmail.com. To submit a Sermon of the Week, email newstips@yoursun.com.
