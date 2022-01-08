In April of 2007 the United States Postal Service came out with the first “forever” stamp. They determined that even though the prices of first class postage change from time to time the stamp will always be accepted as having the same value of the current first-class stamp.
Looking at that word “forever” printed on a stamp reminded me that not too many things last forever. However, there are a few things that the Bible tells us that will last forever. The first thing we know is that God is forever. Deut. 33:27 tells us: “The eternal God is your refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms…” God is forever, eternal, and everlasting. He existed before creation and will exist indefinitely. Despite what some people say, God is not dead, He is fully alive. Yet our eternal God cares what is happening to you and me right now. He is not just the landlord of creation who lives in heaven. He shares our sorrow, He sees our tears, and He desires to carry our burdens. No matter how everything around us is changing God is forever.
Not only is God forever, so is His Word. 1 Peter 1:25 informs us: “But the word of the LORD endures forever…” Jesus even said in Mk.13:31: “Heaven and earth shall pass away but my words shall not pass away.” The Bible has survived over the centuries and still remains the true, pure, authoritative Word of God. Laws may change, societies may change, even the culture may change but God’s Word is forever. In it we find the way of salvation, the reality of heaven, and the rules for living best in this world.
That “forever” stamp reminded me of one more thing that is forever, our soul. Jesus said: “And these will go away into everlasting punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.” (Matt. 25:46). Even though our bodies will die our soul will live forever. Our forever can be described as everlasting punishment or eternal life. Where do you want to spend your forever, heaven or Hell? The next time we see that forever stamp may it call us to be sure our faith is in Jesus Christ.
