A recent news account out of Boston caught the nation’s attention.
The incident that was caught on surveillance video showed an apparently intoxicated woman who was waiting for the subway. The video shows her staggering close to the edge of the subway tracks trying to stamp out a cigarette. She loses her balance and falls off the platform onto the subway tracks. An oncoming train spells certain doom for the woman who is now laying down on the tracks. As the train speeds its way to the impending collision, people who are on the platform see her condition and wave frantically toward the oncoming train. The conductor of the train sees the woman and employs the brakes just in time to stop it just six inches from the head of the woman lying on the tracks. Heroes were honored, a life was spared, and a second chance was given that day in Boston.
Have you ever thought about the fact that we all are only a step from eternity? The next step we take may be the last one in this life. Death is something we don’t like to think about but we must be prepared for. God has given us wonderful promises that when we do take that last step, we can be assured we will have eternal life in heaven.
Consider the promise in John 3:16 & 36: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. He who believes in the Son has everlasting life; and he who does not believe the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him.” Someone once said: “life is short, death is sure, sin the cause, Christ the cure.”
It may not be a subway train. It could be a heart attack, a stroke, cancer or natural causes that take us away from this life.
The question that we need to ask ourselves is: Am I trusting Jesus Christ as my Savior? If you haven’t made that decision yet, I encourage you to call on the name of the Lord today (Rom. 10:13). After all, you are only a step from eternity.
The Rev. Jim Stultz is pastor of Peace River Baptist Church in Punta Gorda. Email him at jimstultz@yahoo.com.
