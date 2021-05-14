Several people called 911 Friday morning to report a man pointing a rifle at passing vehicles on U.S. 17 in Arcadia.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and saw the man pointing the weapon at vehicles passing by and swinging it in the air, according to deputies.
James Osborne Summers, 48, was arrested at gunpoint, according to deputies.
Deputies later identified the rifle as a camouflage Daisy BB gun rifle. It didn’t have an orange tip or any markings to indicate that it wasn't a firearm, deputies said.
Summers was arrested by DCSO on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the DeSoto County jail on $1,500 bond. A booking report lists him as homeless in Arcadia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.