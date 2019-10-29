Police lights
UPDATE - The road has reopened, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

ARCADIA — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is urging motorists to avoid the area of Highway 31 and Durrance Road due to a fatal crash.

The agency posted on Facebook asking the public to avoid the area for the next two to three hours.

Updates will be posted as the investigation continues, the agency stated.

