Despite COVID-19, Santa Claus is still coming to town.
With the pandemic raging on, Santa won't skip his trips to local homes this year. He's just going to do it differently.
The Daily Sun reached out to Santa and here's what he had to say.
Question: Is it true that some Elves on a Shelf had to quarantine this year?
Answer: Yes. There are specialty jars for the Elf on the Shelf. They stay in the jar for 10 days which are the new CDC rules.
Q: What happens to the Elf on the Shelf after they are out of quarantine? Do they lose their magic.
A: The elf will get their magic back very easily. Just put the elf with its body facing the center of the Christmas tree for one minute and the elf is good again. The magic is back. I need all elves back so that there's no delay in delivering gifts this year.
Q: With COVID-19, what's different this year?
A: There's a lot of Plexiglass involved in visits with Santa this year. They have it set up at malls and places like Bass Pro Shops. Some people love it because they feel safe being near Santa, and others hate it because it's different than ever before. It sometimes makes it hard to hear what a child wants for Christmas, especially if they don't speak up. My beard is shorter this year to help with COVID protection. I wear a face shield when talking to children. Children wear a mask when possible.
Q: What are the big toys this year?
A: It is the LOL dolls for girls and Nerf guns for the boys.
Q: Does Santa make house calls before Christmas?
A: Yes. I've been to some homes this year for small gatherings. Not too long ago, I was at a home and the two neighbor girls couldn't go. They watched me through the window. I know they were there. I was watching.
Q: What message do you have for children?
A: Kids want to know if Santa will still come down the chimney? The answer is yes, even in Florida. Make sure the chimney is clean. You can still leave out milk and cookies for Santa. You can put the cookies in a plastic bag to keep them extra safe this year.
Q: What message do you have for parents this year?
A: Santa will be on time this year because he has a magic key to the house. Parents remind your kids that even during a pandemic, Santa can safely come to your home. And, be good to your kids because they won't be kids for too long.
Editor's note: Thanks to North Port's Nick Trolli for helping us connect with Santa again this year. Check Nick's Facebook page to learn more about him, https://www.facebook.com/nicholas.trolli
