The DeSoto Arts Center recently held a reception for the “Art For Friends” exhibit, provided by the Senior Friendship Center of Arcadia. Exhibiting artists were Nancy Melton, Ellen Davis, Myrtle Hollingsworth, Katie Jameson and Deborah Kilpatrick.
Local Nutrition Outreach Coordinator, Diana Rhoneelli, was instrumental in gathering and encouraging artists throughout the Senior Friendship Center in Arcadia to participate in the event. Also present were Deborah Graggs, Senior Friendship Center Director, and Eren McCloed, Senior Friendship Center’s CEO. The event was sponsored by Bob Grinis from Signz of The Timez.
“The DeSoto Arts Center is committed to promoting and celebrating the Arts in our community,” said Jimmy Peters, president. “We have big plans for the future, and we thank The Senior Friendship Center and Signz of The Timez for giving us the opportunity to partner with them in serving our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.