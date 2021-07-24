Severe storm, possible tornado reported in Port Charlotte Staff Report Jul 24, 2021 Jul 24, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Heavy thunderstorms hit Port Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.Those storms included a possible tornado near U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Saturday."We are experiencing some severe weather currently in that area," said Todd Dunn, public information officer for Charlotte County Fire & EMS. The National Weather Service in Ruskin had not received any reports of tornadoes. There were no immediate reports of damage. No weather watches nor warnings had been issued. There remains a chance for additional showers and thunderstorms this weekend across Southwest Florida. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now DCSO: Nearby shooting puts hospital on partial lockdown 2nd arrest made in DeSoto shooting 3 teens wounded, 1 teen arrested in DeSoto shooting 2 arrested in DeSoto for trafficking meth, fentanyl Skimmers found at DeSoto County gas station Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Red tide lingering off beaches near Venice and points north Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Vandals plague Punta Gorda restaurant CCSO deputy arrested for stalking woman in North Port Gruters accused of sexual harassment Calendar
