Heavy thunderstorms hit Port Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

Those storms included a possible tornado near U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

"We are experiencing some severe weather currently in that area," said Todd Dunn, public information officer for Charlotte County Fire & EMS. 

The National Weather Service in Ruskin had not received any reports of tornadoes. There were no immediate reports of damage. No weather watches nor warnings had been issued. 

There remains a chance for additional showers and thunderstorms this weekend across Southwest Florida.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments