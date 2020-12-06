The Daily Sun in August reported that a woman who was a victim of sexual assault had to wait 13 hours for a medical exam, due to a shortage of registered nurses qualified to conduct pelvic exams of sexual assault victims.
At the time, there were just two full-time Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) at Fawcett Memorial Hospital. But things are about to change. The Florida Council Against Sexual Violence last week brought the SANE program to Charlotte County, to train more nurses needed in this specialty.
Day three of the 40-hour training program was held Wednesday at Bayfront Health's medical building in Punta Gorda, where the Daily Sun was invited to interview program coordinators and nurses.
A total of 19 registered nurses attended the training; nine of them are from our area and worked at or intend to bring their new skills to the three hospitals in Charlotte County and to DeSoto Memorial Hospital.
Perhaps no one could be more thrilled to have the training kicked off in Charlotte County than Wendy Silva, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) and the sexual assault program manager for the local Crisis and Rape Emergencies Center, who had been decrying the lack of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners in our area, for quite some time.
She lamented the fact that currently there is only one active SANE-trained nurse serving our area — at Fawcett Memorial Hospital. There were two, but the other SANE nurse was promoted and cannot leave her new responsibilities to respond to a case when needed. Complicating matters, the one active nurse was in quarantine at the time of the program.
Silva emphasized the importance of bringing more SANE-trained nurses to our area.
"Last year we had a total of 38 rapes that we responded to, but we provided services to 143 sexual assault victims," she said. C.A.R.E. sees and helps an average of two to three female rape victims a month, she added.
Kris-Tena Albers, director of the SANE Training and Sustainability program, said that after the week's training, the nurses would go on to receive more training before becoming certified as SANE nurses.
On hand for the training was Sherry Britton-Susino (MSN, RN) who holds an array of credentials and certifications. She is a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Trainer at the office of research for Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and associated with Florida International University.
Because of the graphic nature via a video presentation and the sensitive materials discussed at the training, the Daily Sun had to leave the room when the training began.
Silva explained that in some instances, Registered Nurses have been able to conduct the pelvic exam if a SANE nurse or a doctor is not available, but Albers interjected and said that that was not an "ideal situation."
Silva concurred, saying that a SANE-trained nurse has received diverse training in all aspects of sexual abuse, including the neurology of trauma and listening to the victim. It is much more than a forensic test for evidence; the SANE nurse needs to know how to deal with and understand the victim.
For instance, said Silva, the response of a sexual assault varies from victim to victim. One might laugh while explaining what had happened to her, but that would be a "self-defensive response," a survival mechanism, she said.
Many rape victims do not report the crime committed against them, Silva said. "Only one in four report their assault. People will come in (for counseling) two, five or ten years afterwards; there are still a lot of stigmas associated with rape," she said, and attributed "shame or guilt" as factors.
But the victims are not only women, Silva related. "One in ten men will experience sexual assault in their lifetime," she said. Although C.A.R.E. has treated male victims over the years, sexual assault is much more common among women. Statistics reveal that one in five females has been a victim of sexual assault.
But because of the knowledge that men can become victims, too, the Prison Rape Elimination Act has been enacted, and training continues at nursing homes where both females and males could become victims of sexual assault, Silva said.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell is working on putting together a "stand-alone forensic facility" where victims of sexual assault could be examined, Silva said. The goal would be to eventually have a "pool of nurses put in rotation."
Kacy Cheske, a Registered Nurse who works in the emergency department at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, said she signed up for SANE training "because of the evident need in the community and to provide the best experience for the patient."
Cheske's calling, if you will, began when she cared for a sick family member — an aunt, she explained.
"My mom was the primary caregiver," Cheske said, but when her mother had a baby, Cheske, who was young at the time, took over the role and would help her aunt who lived next door.
Later on in high school, she began to work in a doctor's office, and hence her path toward a medical career was born.
Cheske has been a nurse at Bayfront for 13 years and in the E.R. for 11 of those years.
Silva said, "My goal as an advocate is to allow the victim to make their own choice."
Whether the victim decides to report the assault to the police, then have Silva or another advocate go to court to lend support, or simply decide to do nothing, other than to have the advocate hold their hand, the end goal is to "empower the survivor," Silva said.
For more information about C.A.R.E., go to www.carefl.org, call 941-639-5499, or email admin@carefl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.