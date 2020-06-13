A registered sex offender was behind bars again in DeSoto County, after officials say he committed a new offense against a child.
Gregory Williams, 55, who was registered to be living in the 100 block of Watson Avenue in DeSoto County, was arrested Friday on the charges of sexual battery on a child over the age of 12 but younger than 18, and failure to notify of an address change.
“Williams is already a convicted sexual offender, as a result of a 1993 (DeSoto County) guilty conviction for a lewd and lascivious molestation of a child case ... registered sex offenders and predators are provided with a very detailed list of requirements they MUST comply with upon release from jail/prison,” states the Sheriff’s Facebook page.
In addition to the 1993 lewd and lascivious charge, Williams has twice been convicted of failing to comply with sex offender registration and was most recently released from prison in May 2017, according to the Department of Corrections and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office began its recent investigation into Williams on June 9, when they received a report about a sexual battery of a 14-year-old child. No other details were released Saturday though the Sheriff’s Office called it a “grueling but very thorough investigation.”
He remained in the DeSoto County Jail without bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
