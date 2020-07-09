An Arcadia man wanted for two counts of unlawful sex with minors was arrested by DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday.
Phillip Louis Smith, 46, had active arrest warrants from DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office for fleeing to elude the Narcotics Unit and driving while a habitual traffic offender, according to DCSO.
He was also wanted by Hardee County for unlawful sex with minors.
A judge granted a search warrant, and DCSO deputies entered Smith’s travel trailer. He was arrested, and given additional charges of resisting arrest, DCSO said.
He is being held at DeSoto County Jail on $500 bond.
