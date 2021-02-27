A DeSoto County Sheriff's deputy was conducting radar Thursday night in a 60-mph speed zone on U.S. 17 when a motorist drove by at 106 mph.
The deputy turned on his lights and sirens and tried to stop the driver, who had trouble staying on the road.
"The vehicle crashed through a livestock fence and continued fleeing," states the DeSoto County Sheriff's Facebook page. "The vehicle was located shortly after… still running but abandoned. All in all, this suspect caused thousands of dollars in damage to livestock fences in the area."
The driver wouldn't stay unidentified for long.
"Unfortunately for the driver, he forgot his personal belongings in the vehicle which clearly identified him as Thomas Garrett Killmon. He was in such a hurry to run away, he also forgot his methamphetamine and marijuana in the vehicle," states the Sheriff's Facebook page. "A very scratched up, wet, muddy and cold Killmon was located coming out of a pasture near the incident location (Friday morning)."
Killmon, 29, of the 2800 block of NW Rimes Drive, Arcadia, was arrested on the charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement-high speed/wanton disregard for safety, leaving the scene of a crash, possession with intent to sell/dispense/deliver a new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, driving while license is suspended, criminal mischief, breaking or injuring fences used to contain animals and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held Saturday at the DeSoto County Jail on $30,240 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.