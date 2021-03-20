Sarasota Police officials are investigating a reported shooting shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd.
"Sarasota Police officers who were working a detail at the fairgrounds were alerted about a possible disturbance," states the Sarasota Police press release. "Preliminary information suggests one person pulled out a gun and shot another person. Injuries are unknown at this time."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.
The Sarasota County Fair opened Friday at the fairgrounds. The fair was scheduled to be open until 11 p.m. Saturday.
