Police lights

Sarasota Police officials are investigating a reported shooting shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd.

"Sarasota Police officers who were working a detail at the fairgrounds were alerted about a possible disturbance," states the Sarasota Police press release. "Preliminary information suggests one person pulled out a gun and shot another person. Injuries are unknown at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

The Sarasota County Fair opened Friday at the fairgrounds. The fair was scheduled to be open until 11 p.m. Saturday.

