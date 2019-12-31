Can you believe another year just ended, and now a new one has snuck up on us so soon? How can it be 2020 already?! In fact, I still can’t believe the ‘70s are gone. Alas.
How did you ring in the New Year? I did it the way I’ve done it for quite a while here, sitting at my laptop, checking emails and my Facebook page, wishing friends well for the new year. Oh yeah, and listening to fireworks exploding and gunfire, while not going outside, for fear of bullets plummeting to earth. They’re affected by gravity too, you know. And for some crazy reason, many like to celebrate days before, as well as after the calendar changes. Apparently they’re pockets are deeper than mine, as fireworks and ammo are not cheap.
I wonder what people did centuries ago, before fireworks and guns? Did they go outside at midnight on New Year’s Eve and shoot arrows and throw spears into the air above? If so, I bet they hotfooted it back inside as soon as they did!
Did you go to a party and count down the last 10 seconds of 2019, smooch somebody, and then sing “Auld Lang Syne” like they did in the movies “The Poseidon Adventure” and “When Harry Met Sally?” Were you glad to put another year and all its ups and downs to bed so you could start over today?
How about resolutions? Did you take it easy on yourself this time? Something I thought of last week was, what if we could make up resolutions for our spouses? That would be fun and interesting, except for turnabout is fair play, and we’d have to let them do the same for us. Hmmm... in that case, I say nobody should make them!
I’ve been keeping a journal for 40 years now and in checking out many of the first days of January I find one thing that was most constant — Hoppin’ John. Now, if you’re not from this side of the Mason Dixon Line, you may not be familiar with this long-held Southern tradition. What it means is that on New Year’s Day, black-eyed peas is served with rice, and often contains pork; often hog jowls. It is rumored that you’ll make a dollar in the new year for every pea you eat that day. I’ve often wondered if I could ever eat enough to supplement my income, and the answer is always no, sadly. Now, make it a hundred bucks per pea, and you better back up and give me some elbow room, because I’ll be making a natural born pea-eatin’ fool of myself!
There’s some contention about the origin of the name Hoppin’ John. Some say it’s named for some handicapped South Carolina man named John in the early 1840s. Others say it came about due to kids hopping around the table in anticipation of eating the dish. I tend to believe the other notion, that the black-eyed pea made its way to North America from Africa, where it originated, and we have enjoyed eating them ever since. I know I do, especially when they’re seasoned with some fatback or rib meat, and sweet onion is cut up into it, hot sauce is added, and it’s served with cornbread that is filled with cracklin’s. Cracklin’s might be something else you have to look up.
One thing we’ll probably all do, at least a few times, is accidentally write “2019” until we get used to it being 2020. Of course, that might be sometime around Easter, you know.
Lots of news-worthy things have happened on New Year’s Day over the years. One that I’ll mention happened in 1971, when television networks could no longer air cigarette commercials. If you’re old enough, you should remember their catchy slogans, such as, “I’d walk a mile for a Camel,” “Winston tastes good, like a cigarette should,” and Tareyton’s “I’d rather fight than switch.” Those could be pretty entertaining, but with the terrible toll smoking as taken on the health of millions over the years, I’m glad these companies got their “butts” kicked off TV.
I wish you all a great new year and leave you with a line from “Auld Lang Syne.” And that is, “Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind?” I say no. I love and cherish my old friends, and lose a great many each year. Here’s to 2020, my family and friends, with love, and hopes for a better appreciation for life and for one another.
