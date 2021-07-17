The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently found two credit card skimmers at the Sunoco gas station near County Roads 70 and 72.
A third card reader was found to be damaged, and may be indicative of a third skimmer.
If you have used any of these pumps, the Sheriff's Office suggests you keep an eye on your bank accounts and credit/debit statements.
If you notice any fraudulent activity on your account, call the Sheriff's Office at 863-993-4700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.