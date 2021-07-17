Gas station skimmers

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of credit card skimmers at a Sunoco gas station. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE DESOTO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently found two credit card skimmers at the Sunoco gas station near County Roads 70 and 72.

A third card reader was found to be damaged, and may be indicative of a third skimmer.

Gas station skimmer

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of credit card skimmers at a Sunoco gas station. 

If you have used any of these pumps, the Sheriff's Office suggests you keep an eye on your bank accounts and credit/debit statements.

If you notice any fraudulent activity on your account, call the Sheriff's Office at 863-993-4700.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments