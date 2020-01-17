A small business summit is coming Jan. 31 to Arcadia.
This will be a gathering of business and government leaders with information and insights for small business, entrepreneurs and those wishing to grow their business.
“Desoto County is poised for economic growth,” states a press release from SCORE Port Charlotte. “A major driver of this growth will be small business. Tourism, transportation, retail, and agri-business all benefit from connectivity and an abundance of land.”
The Summit will have USDA, SBA and University of Florida experts discussing opportunities and stimulus available for small business. Registrants will also hear from local agri-tourisim expert Carl Frost/Kai-Kai Farms as well as local business people and SCORE Certified Mentors.
Additionally, there will be opportunities to network and build relationships with like-minded, business savvy organizations.
The summit will be held Jan. 31, from 8:30 a.m., to 2 p.m. at the DeSoto campus of South Florida State College on Taylor Road.
Lunch will be served courtesy of Farm Credit. The cost is $15 per attendee in advance. Register to attend online at portcharlotte.score.org, which is a division of the Small Business Administration.
SCORE offers confidential one-on-one mentoring sessions with Certified Business Mentors at no charge. Mentors advise small businesses on many topics and tenured, experienced volunteers work with businesses of all types regularly in the area.
For more information on the Arcadia Small Business Summit, call SCORE Port Charlotte/Chairman Nils Weibull at 734-476-0774.
