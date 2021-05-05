VENICE — Students from surrounding schools show their artwork at the Venice Art Center for the South Sarasota County Spring Art Show.
The exhibit started Tuesday and will be available to view until May 19.
The Venice Art Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Nearly 20 area schools have artwork showing in the exhibit including Venice High School, Venice Middle School and Garden Elementary School.
While the elementary and middle schools are placed in their own sections, the high school artwork was placed into certain categories including photography, painting and printmaking.
Natalie Burdett, from North Port High School, was awarded the $10,000 Ringling College of Art and Design scholarship.
A senior at Venice High School, Chau Mai, was also awarded a scholarship.
“This is my favorite show of the year,” said Mary Moscatelli, executive director of Venice Art Center.
