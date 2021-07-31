In elementary school in Shaker Heights, Ohio, my best friend, Nan Jamison, and I would make up stories inspired by our history lessons at school and act them out.
By fifth grade we took our imaginations away from our homes to the site of what would become a new shopping center. But our imaginations always added a couple of businesses that were more interesting than the normal shoe store or bakery — a detective agency, or a law firm.
Then Nan’s parents moved out to “the country,” to Chagrin Falls. Our make-believe time was limited to sleepovers on weekends, as our parents did their best to help us maintain our friendship.
As Shaker was a suburb of Cleveland and Chagrin Falls had a community theater, we both were fortunate enough to be taken to local theater productions, and when Broadway shows would go on the road, to professional shows at the Hannah Theatre.
I also had become active in figure skating by then and was in an annual skating show each year. I skated in group numbers planned around popular songs as well as songs from Broadway shows.
I was never going to be a champion skater but I loved the shows and the costumes.
I became involved in the theater club in high school and continued that at college.
I had a small part in one play in eighth grade but quickly learned that my place was backstage, doing lights or sound or painting sets. Acting was not my strong suit.
Unlike my friend Jay Handelman, who learned about theater criticism by the time he was 12, I just knew that it was fun to be part of the show in any way possible. He went off to college with a goal of becoming a critic, which he has been since 1986, even rising to become president of the American Theatre Critics Association.
I continued backstage and by graduation had become a member of Paint and Patches, Sweet Briar’s drama honorary society. The group’s president the year I was tapped was Diana Muldaur, who went on to have a long television career with roles on various shows, such as “L.A. Law,” “Star Trek” (both the orignal series and The Next Generation), “McCloud” and “Born Free.”
She came back to Sweet Briar to direct a play during my senior year and now is retired in California after a career that included a term as president of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Meanwhile, I was making a name in the needlework field, doing seminars with my business partner for the National Needlework Association and beginning to write books in that field for a craft book publisher in Maryland.
Writing books was fun with a capital “F,” even as we struggled with floppy disks and our 1984-era Mac Plus. Put in one disk to start the machine and then more disks, depending on if we were writing or sketching rough illustrations.
My proudest moment was doing the illustrations for two craft books on macrame with a mouse because while stylus pens may have been available, we did not know it at the time.
Nor did I know that in another few years I would be a widow and an orphan, and deciding to move to Venice.
Upon arrival in 1993, I did what I usually did in Venice — walk the beach for hours. What else does one do in a little beach town?
I collected shark’s teeth, walked miles daily and befriended a lady who had great color recognition although she was legally blind. I took her with me every afternoon when I went looking at model houses because I was trying to find a builder to build my dream house near the beach.
I found one who could do the energy-efficient, hurricane-proof house I envisioned, and a lot near the beach. My house looks normal on the outside, but its walls are steel-reinforced poured concrete in polystyrene forms that give the walls an R-35 insulation value and also good for winds up to 359 miles an hour.
The forms looked like giant egg cartons, and they got the attention of a reporter from the Gondolier who wanted to write about the construction.
My life was about to really change.
By the time the article came out, he and his wife were moving to Chicago, so I figured the paper would need a new person to write about houses. I met the editor and he assigned me to an article on the Junior League show house.
I did it, liked it and was hired as a stringer to do a weekly article on a new home in the area, or a builder or pool contractor, for example.
I was still counting the grains of sand at the beach and driving my blind friend around, but this writing thing was fun and I wanted more.
When a full-time job was available, I asked the editor if I could try out for it. John Edmondson, the editor then, simply said, “You are hired.”
I wasn’t a complete stranger to the newspaper business, because my parents’ neighbors were the top news writers in Cleveland — Doris O’Donnell of the Cleveland Plain Dealer and her husband, Howard Beaufait, of the Cleveland News. Both covered the famous Sam Sheppard murder case from 1954 and on. I, however, spent most of my time around them playing with their dogs, two black labs.
I dove in with both feet to learn all I could about this area. I covered the School Board, car crashes, house fires, the City Council if the regular reporter was away and much more.
And I got to know Dorothy Lippstreuer, who covered travel and leisure. On occasion she invited me to do a play review.
So, now you know how this monster was created, and how I got to be such a fan of Venice Theatre, as I watched it move up in the world thanks to the addition of people such as Murray Chase, Maureen Holland and the late Allan Kollar.
Seeing the growth of that theater, covering all the other area theaters, learning the history of Venice and then writing books about some of those topics has wedded me to this city — which I thought I never, ever would move to — and make me its biggest fan.
And I still get to write about it.
The last several weeks I’ve been doing it from home following the acquisition of a new right knee. Next week I get a new left knee. But after a few more weeks at home, I will be back at my desk at my favorite paper in my favorite town.
I am proud to be from Shaker Heights but there is no place as wonderful as Venice and the people I have come to know here.
When I learned that one of my daughter’s baby sitters was the granddaughter of this city’s first mayor, that sealed it. I was definitely meant to be here.
While I am dealing with this next surgery, help me out by sending back-page photos to Editor Scott Lawson. Be sure they are high resolution and not reduced in size or altered in any way. We need you to do that so our printing can make your pictures look their best.
You can let him know about story ideas, too.
Thanks in advance for your help. I can’t wait to be back at my desk and back in the theaters, which are finally open again. Let’s hope they stay that way.
If you all get your shots, that will help. The vaccines are well tested by this point and do save lives. The current increase in cases of COVID-19 is primarily among those who have received their health information from people who are NOT in the know.
