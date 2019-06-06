Arcadia golfer's first ace

Sam McLeod carded a hole in one last week at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course. He fired a driver off the 253-yard 18th tee, landing and rolling his ball into the cup. After 30 years, it was his first ace. McLeod, from Arcadia, shot an 87 for his round. He credits a golf lesson with Arcadia Municipal’s Jeff Gibson for his ace. Congratulations, Sam!

