Latest News
- Congratulations to the very best!
- Write stuff: Five traps for new authors to avoid, Mark Barie, 03/28/19
- If I only had a time machine (Grammar Guy)
- HPC issues Certificates of Appropriateness
- Meet the Lemon Drops, Arcadia golf's new team
- Lessons learned in 9-6 win over Gateway
- Forget the Ides of March, beware April Fools' Day!, Luke Wilson column, 03/28/19
- DeSoto letters to the editor, 03/28/19
- Arcadia Garden Club: Learning about lillies, next up April 1, 03/28/19
- From the clerk's desk: Understanding Mental Health Court
- Legislators find a 'work-around' on felon voting, editorial, 03/28/19
- Hello Beautiful: Local woman launches startup salon
- Letters to the editor, 03/21/19
- Riding the Atlantic Coast, connecting with local riders
- Titan sales on the rise, inroads in crowded segment, auto review, 03/21/19
- Moose golf outing helps vets, soggy day, warm hearts, 03/21/19
- Despite setbacks, 2 DeSoto lifters power ahead, Steve Knapp, 03/21/19
- Live Oak RV Park, making a difference!
- Charlotte Sun All Area soccer, 2 DeSoto players named
- Fish fry Fridays at St. Paul Parish, bring an appetite, Jimmy Peters, 03/21/19
- DeSoto obituaries, 03/21/19, Griggs, Graham
- Write Stuff: Six tips for first-time authors
- God meets us where we are, Roger Campbell, 03/21/19
- Pitching and hitting cinch Bulldog win, Steve Knapp, 03/21/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 03/21/19
- DeSoto agriculture briefs, 03/21/19
- Be on the Luke out, fun puns, Sharon his stuff, Luke Wilson, 03/21/19
- Meet April Debrow: Arcadia writer's story of abuse, recovery
- Letters to the editor, 03/21/19
- Fine's proposed law, attack on free press
- How to bring your “A” game to the office (Grammar Guy), 03/21/19
- Afraid to self-drive? You're not alone, AAA, 03/21/19
- Here for the homeless
- Prophecy, dreams and visions—does God have a voice?, Judith Doctor, 03/21/19
- Go Dogs! Showing the department's community spirit
- Chris and Nana's next adventure, Highlands Hammock, Priscilla McDaniel, 03/21/19
- Man held on attempted murder charge
- Woman held on home burglary, theft charges
- DCSO: man charged two others with a machete
- Pair arrested by APD on drug charges
- Man arrested on drug charges
- 5 years for sex offender's failure to register
- Police beat
- Florida heartland spirit ... DeSoto's annual Pioneer Day & BBQ, 03/21/19
- AYRA round-up, Priscilla McDaniel, photo gallery
- Throwback: Johnson fits in well at Miami, 03/21/19
- Phone scam season arrives, steps to protect yourself
- Arcadia Rodeo round-up, Casey Williams photo gallery
- Tiny Changes: Thought is the enemy of action!
- Herbin' sprawl? Marijuana site to expand
