The Lady Bulldogs have had a tough time getting hits in their first three games. In fact, they could only pick up eight total in their first three games, all resulting in losses with only one run scored.
But things were a lot different when the Red Devils from Avon Park came visiting last week. The Bulldogs scored in the first to take their first lead of the season, and then put up back-to-back five spots and finished the game with another run in the fourth.
The Lady Bulldogs banged out 18 hits in the 12-2 win. All of the starting players got at least one hit, and only two players failed to score. Just three of the starters failed to drive in a run. The Bulldogs blasted three triples and a pair of doubles to go along with their 13 singles.
The top of the order did most of the damage, as you would expect. Starting pitcher Desarae Omar scored three times, with Allison Bordner putting together the biggest offensive night in her career. Bordner scored twice and drove in two on her three hits, including a long triple to drive in what eventually was the winning run in the second inning.
The big sticks came in the three hole and at cleanup. Jocelyn Villarreal had three hits and scored three times, with Bre Tew hitting cleanup and leading the Bulldogs in RBIs with four on her three hits. Two of her hits went for extra bases; she fell just a home run short of hitting for the cycle.
Omar picked up the win with four strong innings, allowing six hits but also striking out five Red Devil hitters. Keselyn Fonger mopped up in the fifth and allowed both runs.
While Avon Park is not one of the stronger teams the Bulldogs will face this season, a win against anybody is good to get some confidence going.
Bordner said, “It was nice to get the win, but Avon Park is not one of the best teams we will play. We have to play better to get wins against the tougher teams.”
Tew was one of the starters on last year’s team and knows it is a completely different team than in the past four seasons. “It is a big transition from last year to this season,” she said, “because so many of our players haven’t played a lot and need time to learn more about the game. We’re getting better, though. We did good in preseason, but then we struggled to start the season. I needed this win ... and I don’t care who it was against. I’ll take it.”
“It was a different level of pitching but we hit it hard. We did a lot better today and things are starting to come together. The whole thing is going to be a process,” said coach Keith Wallace.
