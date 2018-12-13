The DeSoto County JV basketball team took a quick 4-0 lead over the Booker Tornadoes ... but went downhill after that. Nelson Daniels and Tony Blanding each dropped a bucket in the first eight seconds of the game, but Booker came back with an aggressive defense and took an 8-6 lead at the end of one period.
Trailing 6-4, Booker went on a 14-point run that spanned two periods to jump out to a comfortable 18-6 lead. Christopher Sanders’s two successful free throws stopped the run. The lead expanded to 28-12 at the half.
The third period was filled with turnovers, as the Bulldog passes were being telegraphed on the court and were easy pickings for the Tornadoes’s defense. Both Daniels and Blanding went down with injuries in the third quarter.
Daniels sprained an ankle and did not return to the game and finished with 5 points. Blanding’s injury was less severe and was caused by cramping. He finished the game and had a team leading 14 points.
The Tornadoes finished the game with a 16-0 run, including a dunk at 1:35, to give Booker a 63-28 lead and start the running clock. The game ended at 67-28.
