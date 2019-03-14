The DeSoto Bulldogs’ boys weightlifting team went to North Port for a dual meet and had some good results. Five lifters set new PRs (personal records).

Nathan Sanchez set a new mark with 170 in the bench press, while Blas Cervantes hit a new mark in the same event with a 270-pound press. Jalen Taylor hit 150 in the clean and jerk and Lavarius Wesley reached 145. Ezra hall hoisted 260 over his head for a new record.

The Bulldogs travel to Lemon Bay tomorrow morning for a district meet.

