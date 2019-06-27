^pBy STEVE KNAPP

Arcadian Sports Editor

The Bulldogs started slowly with a 25-17 loss to Lake Placid before bouncing back with a pair of wins (25-22 and 25-15) to take the match. The Bulldogs rolled over the Hardee Wildcats, sweeping the match 3-0.

DeSoto’s varsity team should be very strong this year—and also quite young. Last season’s JV team was a good one and many of those players will easily adjust to the varsity level.

The Bulldogs lost five seniors from last year’s squad, but have five seniors on this year’s team that will provide the leadership and experience to get the team back into the top of their district.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments