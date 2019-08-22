Bulldog volleyballers swept, play resumes tonight

PHOTO BY STEVE KNAPP

Natalie Neads serves for the Bulldogs in set three.

 PHOTO BY STEVE KNAPP

By STEVE KNAPP

Arcadian Sports Editor

The DeSoto County volleyball team got shutout in the season opener at Imagine of North Port Tuesday night. It was the first game of the season for both schools.

The first set was a seesaw affair, as the lead changed six times. With the Bulldogs up 14-11, the Sharks went on a four-point run to retake the lead, 15-14. DeSoto bounced back with a four-point run to reclaim the lead at 18-15. The Sharks went on a 9-0 run to put them within a point of winning the first set at 24-18. The Bulldogs had a five-point run but fell short as they lost 25-23.

“Our blocking was really good and then it kicked over in game two and three,” said Imagine coach Kevin Krause.

It sure did, as the Sharks went on to win the final two sets, 25-10 and 25-19.

Imagine opened the second contest with an 8-1 run. After the Bulldogs got back into it at 8-5, the Sharks had a 10-1 run to take an 18-6 lead. They also scored seven of the final 11 points to notch the win.

Set three was close with Imagine holding a slim 20-19 lead. They went on a 5-0 run to end the night with their first win of the season.

“Our serving got much better as the games went on, but we still need to work on our communication and serve receive,” said Krause.

DeSoto head coach Jarrett Zolkos was surprised by his team’s play. “I don’t think we played as well as we did in the preseason last week,” he said. “We didn’t adjust off of their blockers. I knew this was going to be a tough game; hopefully when we play them at the end of the year, we can win it and split like we did last year.”

The Bulldogs host the North Port Bobcats tonight, with the JV game starting at 6 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m.

