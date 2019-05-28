ARCADIA — With 10 teams entered into the league, the second season of the Bulldogs Basketball Mens League has begun. There are two teams from Fort Myers and Naples with all of the others from DeSoto County.
The league is a fund raiser for the DeSoto County basketball team inspired by coach Darrell Nicklow. He is also in charge of the concessions and gets volunteers to run the scoring table and the admission table. Once all of the helpers are in place, Nicklow ends up on the court as one of the referees.
This league gives players of all ages the opportunity to sharpen their skills. There are players who are freshmen in high school competing against men in their 30's and a few even older than that. That can only make the high school players better as they go up against players with more experience.
It is a reunion of sorts twice a week as players showcase their skills and get the chance to catch up with old friends on the other teams.
For those that have graduated and their glory days are in their rear view mirror, it gives them the opportunity to show their stuff in front of the crowd again and show everyone else that they still have game. They like to bust each others chops about how they have gotten out of shape and a lot of good spirited trash talking goes on during the game.
Former Bulldog Kionte “Hitstick” Akins was leading the league in scoring as he knocked down 14 points in the 51-47 win by the Legend Killers over the S4G (strive for greatness) team. Jamari Redding (an incoming freshman) had 12 as did Garrett Leath who was a member of the DeSoto JV basketball team last season.
Akins lost his league leading status once the second game was finished as Dennis Frolov buried 24 points with teammate Denzel Porter right behind with 21 as Lights out defeated TGM 85-78. At least Akins can tell his 3 year old son Zy'hire (Hit-twig) that the old man was the league leader in scoring once.
Results for the other two games played on opening night saw the Five-0 team (made up of mostly law enforcement) down Obsidian 73-54 with the Sniper Gang dropping Camp Koonce in the nightcap 84-70.
The Tuesday-Thursday league plays 4 games on Tuesday with 5 games on Thursday as that is the day the Naples and Ft. Myers teams play. Action starts at 6:30 pm and admission is just $2.
Photo 40 Incoming freshman Jamari Redding gets over the top of David Kirkland in the opening game of the Bulldogs Basketball Mens League. Kirkland's team won the game 51-47.
Photo 46 The Legend Killers team takes a break at halftime as they went on to win 51-47 in the closest game of opening night.
Photo 52 2016 DeSoto County graduates Stefan “Thumpa” Williams and Nirion “Speedy” Washington spend a few minutes getting caught up with each other. Williams is a linebacker at Charleston Southern University while Washington is a defensive back at Marshall University.
Photo 80 Nate “Skinny” Maybell shows why he was called “The highlight reel” this past basketball season as he comes in for a landing after a monster dunk attempt.
