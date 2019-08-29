By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
It was a great way to start.
The DeSoto County Bulldogs earned a trip to the playoffs in Bumper Hay’s first season as head coach.
A 7-4 season suggests greater things are on the horizon, for a team who has only four seniors returning but whose youthful exuberance and enthusiasm may earn them yet another trip to the postseason.
The Bulldogs started off last season with a loss, but then reeled off five consecutive victories, something Hay is extremely proud of.
“The kids at first were a little slow buying into the system,” said Hay. “Once they figured out that some success came with the program and everything they were doing, they really bought in, they really started to work hard.”
It was an unforgettable experience for the 10 seniors who helped compose the Bulldogs roster in 2018, reaching the postseason for the first time playing for the DeSoto County varsity team. And last year’s success was an invaluable resource for the returning members, said Hay.
“One of the things last year that I thought that we were missing, and it was because of that senior group had never experienced anything like that, was leadership on the team,” said Hay. “The coaches we have our leadership, but at some point you have to have leadership within the team, to hold each other accountable when coaches aren’t around, when the coaches backs are turned. And that’s what I’ve emphasized to the guys that are coming up and the guys who’ve stepped up automatically.”
And Hay will be relying on those players who made their presence felt in 2018, to be a positive influence to the younger members of the roster, knowing what it takes to qualify for the playoffs and what the expectations are going forward into the season.
“They’re really leading by example,” said Hay. “They’re in the weight room. They’re not telling them something, they’re showing them how it’s done. How they’re supposed to work on a daily basis. They’ve put in the work.”
Strengths
A strong work ethic and not knowing the meaning of the word quit will be two critical components in any success by the Bulldogs. Depth at running back is also something that DeSoto County can rely on, providing their offense with numerous options from an important skill position.
“We like our runners to set that physical tone,” said Hay.
Weaknesses
The Bulldogs have a youthful roster, with half of the starters being sophomores. And although the team may not have as much experience as many of their rivals, several members of the Bulldogs played as freshman. So, there is a question of depth.
Players to watch
Senior middle linebacker Juan Garibay had an exceptional year in 2018, and has established himself as a leader for the Bulldogs. Garibay’s preparedness, aggressiveness and football IQ should make him a formidable force in 2019.
Junior cornerback and wide receiver Ethan Redden, will also bear watching.
“In the spring game, he shut Sebring’s FAU’s commit completely down, he didn’t catch a pass the whole time,” said Hay of Redden.
Sophomore Jakeemis Pelham and senior William Maybell are among the explosive running backs who will see their fair share of carries during the fall.
“He (Pelham) is the smallest of the running backs,” said Hay. “But he runs so hard. He sets the tone as a physical runner.”
Under the radar
Junior quarterback Tony Blanding will be moving into a role occupied by Arnold “Bubba” Mele on last year’s playoff team. And although he did see action in 2018, he will assume the role as the starter this fall.
“He played quite a bit last year as a sophomore, he started two or three games and actually started the playoff game, and now he’s got another year, and he’s started to take command of the offense,” said Hay.
Junior Keimar Brown-Richardson, a six-foot five-inch, 215-pound tight end/defensive end, is someone who should also make an impact in the upcoming season.
