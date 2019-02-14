The DeSoto County boys soccer team got into the regional round of the postseason tournament before their season ended with a loss at Clewiston.
The Bulldogs had to beat Sarasota Military Academy to get into the district championship game. In the district semifinals, they trailed SMA 1-0 at the half. Alejandro Garcia got the tying goal for DeSoto. With 13 minutes left in the game, Eduardo Maldonado put a header in the net to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.
The Bulldogs played a solid defense for the rest of the game and took home the 2-1 win. They traveled to Cardinal Mooney for the district championship, but were turned back 5-0, giving DeSoto a second-place finish in the districts.
They then traveled to Clewiston, where their season came to an end with a loss to end the season.
