Every once in a while it is good to have a team like Dunbar on your schedule. The Tigers have been rebuilding and are having a tough time getting wins this season.
Then, again, so is DeSoto. But the Bulldogs got a chance to fatten up their averages and have a fun game as they beat the Tigers 19-4 at Dunbar.
Every Bulldog in the lineup scored at least one run, as they banged out 27 hits for the lopsided win. They had five doubles and starting pitcher Desarae Omar had the game’s only triple. DeSoto came out with a big nine-run rally in the first. They added three in the second, two in the third and finished the mercy-rule game with five more in the fourth inning.
Jocelyn Villarreal was perfect, going 4-4 and driving in four runs. Omar also had four hits and drove in four. Molly Ahmed added four hits for the slugging Bulldogs. Allison Bordner was 3-3, Bre Tew also banged out three hits. Keselyn Fonger scored four times. Omar, Bordner and Fonger all pitched. Omar only threw five pitches in the first inning but picked up the win.
With all of those hits, the Bulldogs ended up leaving nine runners, which in a four-inning game is quite a lot. They pilfered 10 bases and only had one strikeout.
