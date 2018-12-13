Those fans thinking that the DeSoto County basketball team wasn’t very good or were lucky so far this season should have seen the Bulldogs in their overtime loss to Booker, 79-64. That game showed exactly what kind of team they are.
First, a little information about Booker. They lost in the final four last season to Leesburg, by one point. Leesburg went on to win the state championship for the second straight year. Booker lost two starting seniors through graduation and with a powerful JV team they just reloaded with a couple of JV players. So, the Tornadoes are not a team of shoe clerks and horse jockeys — they can play.
With a three-point loss to local powerhouse Port Charlotte to open the season, the Bulldogs could have been just lucky or maybe played over their abilities. After watching the Booker game, you must admit that this Bulldog team has to be considered one of the better teams in the area.
Nate Maybell started the game by blocking a Booker shot and then put the Bulldogs on top with a pair of successful freethrows. Arnold Mele gave the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead with his two successful shots from the charity stripe.
The lead grew to six points with Keimar Richardson’s bucket late in the first period, as the Bulldogs took a 17-15 lead at the end of one.
I recorded every basket for the Bulldogs and what the score was, so I could tell when the Bulldogs’s fire would go out. It never did extinguish. There was a brief time in the second period when the Bulldogs failed to score in six straight possessions, including three of them when they never even got a shot off and went just 1-4 from the freethrow line. Because of that dry spell, Booker took a 30-27 lead at the break.
Maybell opened the second half with a bucket to cut the lead to one. After a long three-pointer by Ethan Redden, the Bulldogs found themselves back on top 34-33 midway into the third period. DeSoto outscored Booker 16-8 in the third period to take a 43-38 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
The Bulldogs did not fall apart in the final period. They had a 9-0 run and even built up a 13-point lead, 51-38. The large and loud crowd was rocking the gym as the Bulldogs appeared to be on their way to a big upset win over a district rival. It was a festive atmosphere, with high fives and cheers filling the gym.
The Bulldogs led by nine points with just a minute and 13 seconds left to play. Then the roof fell in on the boys from DeSoto County. One player took an ill-advised three-point shot and missed when the Bulldogs should have been taking time off the clock. The Bulldogs’s inability to draw fouls with a big lead late in the game hurt them down the stretch.
Richardson, who had led the team in scoring with 19 and dominated the boards, fouled out with just under two minutes to play. Shortly after Richardson’s departure, Kawassmi Wilson joined his teammate on the bench.
That dominating duo of Bulldogs was extremely important to the Bulldog game plan. Wilson was third in scoring with seven points until overtime, when Mele went ahead of him with nine points.
With just 24 seconds left, the Bulldogs clung to a 55-50 lead. A three-shot foul for Booker brought the game to just a bucket’s difference at 55-53. Fred Fields hit one of two freethrows to give the Bulldogs a three-point lead.
After a Booker basket cut the lead to a point, a Bulldog inbounds pass was stolen and the Bulldogs fouled the player. Booker made one of two freethrows to tie the game with seven seconds left. DeSoto got the ball over the midcourt line, but never got the shot off and the game went on to overtime.
Mele hit a three to give the Bulldogs an early lead. Neo Hillard, who scored four of his seven points in overtime, scored to keep the Bulldogs on top, 61-58. Then Maybell fouled out of the game after scoring 14 points. With the talented trio of tall timbers watching the rest of the game sitting next to their coaches, the Tornadoes dominated the rest of the game.
With nobody to challenge Booker shots and all but one of the overtime rebounds going to Booker, they scored with ease to finish with a 79-64 win. Booker scored 23 points in the overtime period, after scoring just 28 in the entire first half of the game.
“I feel good about this game. Yeah, we should have won, but we just couldn’t finish,” said Maybell.
Richardson added, “That was the best game we ever played; I’m proud of the team. We can ball.”
It was an impressive performance by the Bulldogs, as they showed everyone that they are a team to be taken seriously. Richardson, Maybell and Wilson can dominate the glass and also score some points. Mele can score, along with acting as the field general on the court. The quick and aggressive defense can cause teams fits.
“We were the best team tonight. This is what I like about basketball, we showed some fight and believed in each other and played for each other. Yeah we should have won, we were up late in the game. There’s a lot of wet faces in the locker room, but I’m proud of them. I’m so proud of these boys and so happy to be their coach,” said coach Darrell Nicklow.
The Bulldogs host Frostproof next Tuesday at 6 p.m. Come see this talented team as they continue to improve.
