Rebuilding of the DeSoto County softball team is dependent upon getting some valuable game-time experience. The Bulldogs played at the JV Wars—sponsored by the Charlotte Tarpons—and got more games under their belts.
And while they lost both contests, time on the field and at bat is part of the process of getting better.
