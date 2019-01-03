It had to be a nice feeling for DeSoto boys basketball coach Darrell Nicklow to see his team win their first game last Friday at the Lemon Bay basketball tournament.
Not only was it a complete game win over Lennard at 71-66, but the Longhorns are a quality team with a winning record this season. The biggest reason for Nicklow to be happy was because that win gave the Bulldogs more wins than they had last season ... and they still have a half season to play.
The team has grown up and is playing some very good basketball with different players coming through with quality performances in every game. In Friday’s game, for example, Nate Rowe had perhaps his best game of the season. His game was about more than just the eight points he scored. He gave the Bulldogs their first lead with a nice layup early in the second period. Rowe also looked strong under the boards and on defense.
Three Bulldogs hit double figures, with Keimar Richardson picking up 14 and Arnold Mele with 17.
The biggest reason for the Bulldog win came from senior Nate Maybell, who hit a career-high 26 points. And with his leaping ability he dominated the boards and altered the Longhorns’ shots. Maybell has really come on strong over the past month and was named DeSoto County Athlete of the Month for December. Teammate Richardson won the award for November, as the “Twin Towers” have developed into an offensive and defensive headache for opponents.
Maybell’s career high lasted less than 24 hours, as the Bulldogs came back on Saturday to defeat South Fort Meyers, 70-39, with Maybell recording a new career high with 27 points.
The team will travel to Lehigh High School on Saturday for the New Year’s Shootout tournament. They travel to Hardee next Tuesday and will have their first home game of the new year a week from tomorrow with Ft. Meade visiting on Jan. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.