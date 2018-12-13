The DeSoto County boys soccer team evened its record to 3-3-1 with a 1-0 win last week over Sarasota Military Academy.
Javier Barajas scored a quick goal in the first minute and a half—and neither team could score again. Barajas was coming off a four-goal game the night before in the Bulldogs’s 5-3 win over Sebring.
Ruben Sanchez did an outstanding job as the Bulldog keeper. He was peppered with shots but managed to stop them all to give the Bulldogs their second win over SMA this season. Sanchez is a forward but stepped in the net to take the place of injured Salvador Altamirano.
The first time the teams met this season the Bulldogs won, 2-0. DeSoto coach Jose Garcia said, “Overall it was a good game. They missed a couple of shots and we could have scored a couple of more times too. But we got the win ... and that’s what is important.”
