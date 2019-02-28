The opening contest of the 2019 softball season was not kind to the DeSoto County varsity team. A handful of physical and mental errors caused by a lack of experience saw the Bulldogs fall, 13-1.
“When a team is giving us those outs, we must get them. Someone has to take control, want the ball and go get it,” said Bulldog coach Keith Wallace.
Wallace was talking about a pop-up that fell in the first inning just a few feet from the plate. After that four runs scored. In the third inning there was another ball that was missed as it fell between four fielders.
There just wasn’t anybody taking charge on those plays. Generally the corner infielders take all pop-ups they can get to because of the direction they are coming toward the ball. In the outfield, the centerfielder has to take charge. The team will learn these things once they get some more innings under their belts.
“There were some hard hit balls that the infielders couldn’t come up with that we need to work on getting in front of,” Wallace said. “There were some over-throws that were thrown where nobody was at. Those are the things we have to work on. I have to put players on the field that are willing to take charge. This is going to be a learning process.”
Pirate hurler Seaaira Yiengst was on her game, whiffing 11 of the 15 recorded outs. Five Bulldog hitters fanned in both plate appearances, and from the second and third innings all six batters went down with a “K” in the books.
DeSoto’s only run scored in the fourth inning. It started with Jocelyn Villarreal safe on an error. Bre Tew got her second hit of the game, the only player to get any hits, to put runners on first and second. Ashley Jones hit a screamer at second that was caught, and on the throw to first to double-up Tew, the ball skimmed off of her helmet and rolled around the fence, allowing Villareal the chance to score from second.
Abby Freshwater drew a free pass to put another runner on base and gave the Bulldogs a chance to get back into the game. Yiengst fanned the next two hitters, however, to end the threat. The Pirates scored five times in the bottom of the fourth to put the game away and end it with a run rule 13-1 win.
“Did you notice every time we made a mistake, they capitalized on it,” Wallace said. “Every time we didn’t catch a ball or made an over-throw or misplayed a ball or had the ball come off the tip of the glove, they scored. If we take out out all of the errors and misplayed balls, they don’t score that many runs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.