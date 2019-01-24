Thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
A few clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 24, 2019 @ 12:14 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.