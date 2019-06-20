Several DeSoto County spring sport athletes have been honored with selection to All Area Teams. Those special athletes making the cut include Tray’vis Smith, Carmen Cordero, Nate Maybell, Braden Steele, Logan Adams, Jade Zepeda, Mason Ayers, Jocelyn Villareal, Madoka Nagakura and Cristhian Ramos. Congratulations!

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments