The DeSoto County basketball team had an easy time with the Miners from Fort Meade in last week’s 66-38 win. Keimar Richardson led the way with 12 points and Nehemiah Hillard had 10, with six others scoring at least six points in the win.
The Bulldogs led by eight after the first period and stretched the lead to 14 at the half, 37-23. A 20-point lead going into the final period gave Coach Darrel Nicklow the opportunity to give some playing time to his non-starters. Those were valuable minutes for the team preparing for the “Gauntlet” of games on tap this week.
After a tough four-point loss at Lemon Bay last Saturday, the Bulldogs continue on the road with tough games at Booker and Sebring this week.
In the postgame meeting with the team, Nicklow told the players that he was proud of them getting the win, but not proud of how they went about it. They didn’t play “Bulldog basketball.”
“Yeah, we were the better team,” he said, “but I’m not proud of how we showed it. We’re trying to build something; we need to work on us. We’re not here to embarrass anybody. We will respect the game and respect our opponents.
“Did we play smart basketball tonight? No, we didn’t play Bulldog basketball—let’s learn from this.”
