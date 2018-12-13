The Community Christian girls basketball team wasn’t used to seeing the kind of speed that the DeSoto County Bulldogs showed last week. The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game and coasted to a 60-24 win.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first period ... and never looked back. They also outscored the Mustangs by the same score in the third period and easily took the non-district win.
“We had a lot of unforced errors and we turned the ball over too much. I wanted to see how our girls handled the pressure. We can’t simulate that at practice because we don’t have the athletes to do that,” said Mustang coach Bill Pillar.
It was the 1-2 punch of senior Aleaha Richardson and junior Tanyah Smith that led the Bulldogs to the win that evened their record at 2-2 for the season. Smith has led the Bulldogs in scoring in each of the first three games, with Richardson close behind. In the win at DeSoto County, it was Richardson taking scoring honors with 17 points and Smith at 16.
The Bulldog duo has scored 87 of the team’s 171 points (51 percent) this season. Coach Jasmine Rudolph is hoping to find another scorer.
“If one of them gets into foul trouble and maybe the other one is having an off night,” she said, “I need somebody else to step up to take over. With more girls scoring, it spreads the other teams’ defense out and makes it easier to score.”
Rudolph may have found that extra shooter in freshman Tamia Randolph. She also reached double figures with 10. It was Randolph’s trey with a minute and 32 seconds remaining in the game that started the running clock.
“She (Randolph) is a freshman,” Rudolph said, “and when she gets more confidence, she will be fine. She can play, she can ball and she’s a team player.
“Sometimes I want her to be a little selfish and instead of passing the ball off, she can take it to the hole. I love the teamwork, but sometimes you have to be selfish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.